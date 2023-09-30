Warm Snow: A Dark Fantasy Roguelike Action Game

In an exciting collaborative effort between Microids and Bilibili, a popular Chinese studio BadMudStudio has developed a captivating roguelike action game called Warm Snow. This highly anticipated game will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Microsoft Store. The release date is set for October 20, and the game will be priced at $19.99.

Warm Snow initially debuted on PC via Steam on January 18, 2022, capturing the attention of gamers worldwide. Following its success, it was later released on iOS and Android in China on December 15, 2022, further cementing its popularity and garnering over two million units sold.

Overview

Microids provides an overview of the game, delving into the mystique surrounding Warm Snow. Set in a dark fantasy world, this roguelike action game introduces players to a realm haunted by an eerie phenomenon known as “Warm Snow.” As the main protagonist, Warrior “Bi An,” players embark on a challenging crusade against the Five Great Clans. The fate of the world teeters on the brink of destruction, and it’s up to Bi An to save it.

In the year 27 of the Longwu era, an unusual warm snow blankets the world and refuses to melt, plunging it into chaos. This snow transforms people into uncontrollable monsters, leaving devastation in its wake. Bi An, a mysterious warrior traversing this oriental dark fantasy universe, must confront these five houses that once protected the world. By delivering them from corruption and ultimately defeating the White Lotus, Bi An aims to solve the riddle behind the warm snow’s origins and deliver the world from this plaguing tyranny.

Key Features

A Vast and Nervous Roguelike – Customize your gameplay by choosing weapons, powers, and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the gameplay that suits you.

– Customize your gameplay by choosing weapons, powers, and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the gameplay that suits you. A Story with a Neat “Silk Painting” Inspired Art Direction – Immerse yourself in a rich story with stunning visuals inspired by silk paintings. These visuals add a sense of poetry and elegance to the game world.

– Immerse yourself in a rich story with stunning visuals inspired by silk paintings. These visuals add a sense of poetry and elegance to the game world. An Exotic Universe Inspired by Chinese Folklore – Explore a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, complete with mythical creatures, breathtaking landscapes, and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture.

– Explore a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, complete with mythical creatures, breathtaking landscapes, and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture. Replay Value – Enjoy endless replayability as you strive to uncover the truth about the “Warm Snow” and bring an end to its nefarious grip on the world.

– Enjoy endless replayability as you strive to uncover the truth about the “Warm Snow” and bring an end to its nefarious grip on the world. “Ash of Nightmare” Content Included – Venture into the Nightmare system and encounter new mechanics, items, skills, weapons, and challenging bosses.

Consoles Announce Trailer

Delve into the fascinating world of Warm Snow by watching the consoles’ announcement trailer below. To get a closer look at the striking visuals, explore the gallery of mesmerizing screenshots.