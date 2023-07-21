About Fruitbus

Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure, set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together.

Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs and cook meals that will make someone’s day.

Key Features

Upgrade Your Fruitbus – From a giant springy banana to racing wings, customize your Fruitbus to reflect your personality. Find new ways to attract customers with music and bright colors.

– From a giant springy banana to racing wings, customize your Fruitbus to reflect your personality. Find new ways to attract customers with music and bright colors. Forage in the Wilds – Treat Mother Earth well as you adventure into the wilds and gather ingredients. Find inspiration for your next top-selling dish in ancient glades, secret groves, and forgotten grottos.

– Treat Mother Earth well as you adventure into the wilds and gather ingredients. Find inspiration for your next top-selling dish in ancient glades, secret groves, and forgotten grottos. Refine Your Recipes – Upgrade your kitchen to fit your play style. Make fun and original dishes for customers to try or take on the challenge of making the local delicacy.

– Upgrade your kitchen to fit your play style. Make fun and original dishes for customers to try or take on the challenge of making the local delicacy. Food for the Soul – Grow a following of loyal customers and discover their unique stories by creating dishes that evoke feelings and memories. Use the power of food to help and unlock new possibilities for you and your Fruitbus.

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots at the gallery.