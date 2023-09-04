FuturLab Presents DLC for Powerwash Simulator
FuturLab has the following DLC for the Powerwash simulator presented. This will soon be ‘Back to the Future’. The cost is a manageable € 7.99, but there is no specific date for that yet. At least we get a short trailer of it.
Powerwash simulator is available for all current consoles.
