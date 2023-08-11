Discover a Fantastic Free Video Game on Steam

Many PC video game platforms offer promotions to make their titles more appealing. It’s tempting to acquire a game at a lower cost, especially when it receives rave reviews. However, in this article, we’re not going to discuss a promotion, but rather a completely free video game! It’s called Disfigure and it’s available for free on Steam. If you’re an avid PC gamer who frequently visits this platform, you’ll definitely be interested in this title!

Disfigure: A Completely Free Game on Steam

Since July 27, a game has emerged on Steam that is completely free! Moreover, it has received exceptional ratings on the PC game distribution platform, with an average of 96% positive ratings out of 919 user reviews. Undoubtedly, it’s an outstanding free game. Disfigure is a roguelike where players battle numerous shapeless creatures that emerge from darkness. With over 100 upgrades, 90 weapon specifications, and 10 unique existing possibilities, each attempt will provide a completely different gaming experience. There is even an online ranking to compete against players from around the world. Ultimately, the objective of this game is to survive for as long as possible. If you’re still unsure, here’s a Steam review that perfectly summarizes what many players think about this game:

“If it has piqued your interest, head over to Steam to install and play it. At such a great price, it’s hard to resist!”