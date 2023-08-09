An Unfair and Incomprehensible Decision

Exciting news for fans of Red Dead Redemption – the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4! The digital release is expected on August 17th, followed by a physical release on October 13th. However, this announcement has left many disappointed. Instead of a remake or remaster, players will only receive a simple port of the game. This decision has sparked anger among fans, aggravated by the price tag of 50 euros. Immediately, there were calls for a boycott, with players criticizing it as a $50 port of a 13-year-old game with no graphical enhancements, FPS evolution, or multiplayer options.

Players have also expressed their frustration with Rockstar’s marketing strategy. They find it puzzling that Red Dead Redemption is being ported to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, while PC gamers are left behind. PC gamers have only been able to experience Red Dead Redemption 2 thus far. Additionally, Xbox Series users have the option to revisit the game through backward compatibility with the Xbox 360 version, which is available at a lower cost. One user points out the stark contrast between a $50 price tag for the port and an $8 price tag for the Xbox version with a resolution upgrade. In response to the complaints, publisher Take Two commented on the price, stating that it is considered the commercially accurate price. CEO Strauss Zelnick and Executive Vice President of Finance Hannah Sage explained that the price reflects the inclusion of the GOTY Edition version, which includes the Undead Nightmare DLC and other small expansions that were released at the time.