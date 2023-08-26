Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s User Interface Choice Disappoints Some Fans

Sledgehammer Games, the developers behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, have revealed the gear UI (user interface) for the game’s campaign. However, this has left some fans disappointed as they were hoping for a return to the vertical layout used in previous games. The horizontal UI, which was unpopular among players of Modern Warfare 2, seems to be the chosen style for Modern Warfare 3. It is expected that the game will follow the Call of Duty HQ concept, which is consistent across consoles, PC, and mobile platforms.

Charlie Intel’s post on this topic sparked a discussion in which many users expressed their regret for the absence of the vertical interface. They believe that the vertical layout is more user-friendly compared to the horizontal one. One user even referred to it as “the worst UI in Call of Duty history.”

A tweet from CharlieIntel showcased the download UI for Modern Warfare 3, specifically for open combat missions. The tweet mentioned that there are 32 items to find, and provided a link to the image.

According to a Reddit user, the decision to opt for the horizontal UI may have been influenced by its compatibility with mobile devices. They stated, “It works for mobile devices, and this is our goal. It doesn’t matter if it looks terrible on consoles/PC.” Whether or not this interface will be present in Modern Warfare 3 remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, for those who missed it, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay trailer was showcased during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023.