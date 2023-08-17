Article
Dimension Shellshock DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Introduction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7J_zlVBA8
Release Date
DotEmu and Tribute Games announce that the Dimension Shellshock DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge comes out on August 31. A new trailer accompanies the ending.
Announcement
The Dimension Shellshock extension for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced in June (we reported).
