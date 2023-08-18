From the first hellish months

Since its release on June 6, Diablo IV has been a topic of discussion. Despite initially receiving positive feedback from critics and players, negative opinions started to emerge. After completing the campaign, some players became bored due to a lengthy leveling phase. Additionally, the developers introduced controversial updates that limited experience farming opportunities and implemented untimely nerfs, which did not align with player expectations.

However, Blizzard recently released update 1.1.1, which has been better received by the community. In the first season of the game, players experienced improved monster density in both dungeons and hellish waves. This change allowed some players to reach level 40 in just two hours. Although the game appears to be heading in the right direction after a few missteps, there is still one lingering issue that disappoints players.

Blizzard won’t risk emptying players’ pockets

One aspect of Diablo IV that many anticipated with disappointment was the potential for spending real money within the game. The game’s main store and battle pass were not available before the official release, preventing the press from testing them during the review process.

After the game’s release, the store opened, and the battle pass arrived with the first season. The battle pass faced criticism due to its exclusivity to a specific game mode, requiring players to start a new character. Additionally, a poorly placed purchase button caused further controversy. However, in retrospect, these issues did not have a significant impact. On the other hand, the store itself continues to be a topic of discussion several months after the game’s release.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Reddit post titled “I love what Blizzard did with the cosmetics shop” caught attention. The title is sarcastic, as the user expresses their disappointment with the store:

This post received over 1700 upvotes and generated more than 400 comments, all expressing similar sentiments. Some players admitted to only opening the store once since the game’s release, while others only accessed it to remove the notification for new skins. Fortunately, most players are satisfied with the base game’s available skins and do not feel the need to purchase additional cosmetics. While this may not align with Blizzard’s economic interests, it is still a positive aspect for the players.