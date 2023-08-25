Disgruntled players…

Overwatch 2 was a disappointment for not only the players but also for Blizzard, who clearly mishandled its release. Even iconic studios like Blizzard can make mistakes, and it seems that the arrival of Diablo IV helped them recover financially. Diablo IV is expected to be a long-lasting game, just like its predecessor. The developers were quick to respond to the community’s feedback and released Season 1 shortly after the base game. However, the season did not live up to expectations and received negative reviews. Blizzard acknowledges that they rushed the release.

…and a studio that recognizes its mistakes

Rod Fergusson, previously known for his work on the Gears of War saga, is now leading the Diablo franchise at Blizzard. He has taken responsibility for the mistakes made in Season 1 in an interview with Gamesradar. Fergusson admits that he and his team made errors.

On to Season 2

During the opening night of gamescom 2023, Blizzard announced Season 2 of Diablo IV, titled “Season of Blood.” This season offers a more promising experience with a new story, quests, powers, endgame bosses, and a vampire theme. The popular actress, Gemma Chan, will also join the game as a new character. Blizzard has implemented the lessons learned from Season 1 to make Season 2 better.

Season of Blood will be released on October 17, 2023, and will come with various improvements to enhance the players’ experience. Mark your calendars!