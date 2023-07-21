Diablo IV Patch: The Nerf of Infernal Waves, Weakened Barbarians and Sorcerers, and Diminished Experience Bonuses

The Nerf of Infernal Waves

The recent Diablo IV patch brought changes to Infernal Waves that have upset many players. One major change is that the maximum chests now require 250 ashes instead of 175.

Furthermore, players have noticed a significant decrease in the drop rate of ashes, which was not mentioned in the patch. This means players now have fewer ashes and higher-value chests to contend with.

As a result, it takes almost twice as long as before to open one of these chests. This decision has left players confused, with some even deciding to avoid the Infernal Waves altogether.

Weakened Barbarians and Sorcerers

Another major downside of the Diablo 4 patch is the severe nerfing of different classes, particularly the Barbarian and the Sorcerer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorcerer players have voiced complaints about their significantly reduced damage and vulnerability to attacks from all types of enemies. What makes this situation worse is that the Sorcerer was not considered one of the strongest classes to begin with.

Diminished Experience Bonuses

The patch also brought an enormous nerf to the experience gained from defeating mobs. Previously, players would receive additional experience for defeating enemies of a higher level than them.

While Blizzard did not remove this bonus entirely, they significantly reduced its effectiveness. The modifications to this system are quite substantial. For example: