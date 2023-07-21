Diablo IV Latest Patch Backfires, Blizzard Admits Mistake

Diablo IV is undoubtedly one of the biggest games of the year, and one of Blizzard’s biggest games ever, though with that also comes with a player base that’ll let its wrath be felt when Blizzard trips up.

Which is exactly what happened after Diablo IV’s latest patch, that made the experience of playing Diablo IV decidedly much worse, a fact Blizzard even went as far as admitting in a livestream Campfire Chat it hosted on Friday.

“We know it is bad. We know it is not fun…We also want to talk about what we were trying to achieve specifically with this patch and with the changes that players ended up seeing.

And then, separately, we do want to also talk about how we don’t plan on doing a patch like this ever again.”

Click here to watch the video of the Campfire Chat.

The Balancing Act: Diablo IV Challenges

With so many moving pieces in Diablo, it’s easy to imagine it being a gargantuan task trying to balance everything for the perfect playing experience.

It’s at the very least reassuring that the team knows that it went too far with this patch, and the next patch to come will work on correcting the mistakes its made, though it may still not go as far as some players would like.

Players will have to wait about two weeks for the coming changes to be implemented, and as it stands, Blizzard has not committed to entirely backtracking on any of its changes so far.

