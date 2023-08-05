Diablo IV: Between Expectation, Positive Reception, and Growing Reviews

Diablo IV, the highly anticipated sequel, has generated a lot of excitement. Following a third installment that received mixed reviews but still gained popularity with its expansion and console port, Blizzard had to make a strong impact. Players expressed their desire for a return to the atmosphere of Diablo II. However, Blizzard decided to innovate by creating a large open world where players can explore freely. The game is filled with multiplayer events, caves, dungeons, and creatures, providing plenty of loot to discover. Diablo IV initially received positive feedback from both critics and players, with its solid campaign, abundant activities, multiplayer events, and seamless integration of PvP. However, as updates rolled out, and especially with the launch of season 1, critics began to voice more concerns.

Some of the criticisms include weak classes, unrewarding loot, issues with Battle Pass progression, and high prices for skins. Thankfully, Blizzard has been attentive to player feedback and plans to address these concerns in the August 8 patch, even if it may disappoint some players. Unfortunately, the game’s user rating on Metacritic dropped to 2.2 after the publication of numerous negative reviews, not all of which were justified.

Diablo IV Dominated the Month of June across the Atlantic!

Regardless of the criticisms, Diablo IV is undeniably a huge success. In just five days, the game had already generated a staggering $666 million. Blizzard quickly announced that it was their most successful game launch to date, with a high retention rate. This means that players continue to engage with the game even after completing the campaign or taking their time. This success is particularly noteworthy for Activision Blizzard, as it comes amidst various investigations and a takeover operation by Microsoft Xbox. Furthermore, according to Circana (formerly known as NPD), Diablo IV topped game sales in the US for the month of June, surpassing titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.