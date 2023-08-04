Details of the Patch Notes

Since the release of Diablo IV 1.1, many players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent changes made to the game. Some players even claim that the game has become unplayable to some extent. One major concern among players is the decrease in power for all classes and the difficulty of surviving in dungeons and other areas. On Reddit, one player commented, “It was already slow, but now it’s a real chore.” Some players have gone as far as calling it the “worst update” ever released for a game. Blizzard has taken notice of this feedback and plans to implement new changes starting August 8th.

Patch Note Details

The developers have stated, “We have made some balance adjustments for classes. We aim to improve the effectiveness of Sorcerers and Barbarians while addressing certain issues for each class.” Here are the specified additions:

There is also a new feature in terms of gameplay. If everyone becomes more powerful (especially barbarians and witches), monsters will also become more resistant, but will provide greater rewards. The team warns, “We are increasing monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and Hell.” Here are the changes in this regard:

Furthermore, the developers have made improvements to how damage and other effects interact with active barriers. They state, “Bonus damage or bonus effects that are applied on hits or when dealing damage will now apply through barriers.” For more specific details, you can refer to the complete patch notes. While there has been some disappointment, such as comments like “good changes,” “the butcher will now have to dodge,” and “nothing about the wrathful evil summoner. Disappointment,” reactions to the announced changes appear to be mostly optimistic.