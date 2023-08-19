The Great Debate: Diablo 4 vs. Path of Exile 2

The Heart of Hack’n’Slash: Customization Both Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 belong to the hack’n’slash genre, where the main focus is on cutting and slicing through enemies to collect better equipment. In this regard, they are similar. However, the biggest difference lies in customization. Path of Exile 2 offers twelve different classes with three specializations each, along with a vast talent tree and skill gem system that allows for unique combinations. Diablo 4, on the other hand, aims to make customization accessible to a wider audience with simpler mechanics. It all comes down to personal preference and how much time players want to invest in character customization.

A Different Way to Play Despite both games being hack’n’slash with an isometric view, their gameplay philosophy differs. Path of Exile 2 leans more towards a massively multiplayer online game, with its director stating the importance of making each ability useful for different situations. Diablo 4 takes a different approach, offering a more action-oriented experience. These differences in gameplay cater to different types of players.

An Audience Divide Blizzard’s brand and reputation have given Diablo 4 a wider player base compared to Path of Exile 2. Diablo 4 has already garnered millions of sales, while Path of Exile 1 has a smaller player base. However, Path of Exile 2 continues to attract more players with each new season. The launch of Path of Exile 2 will be eagerly anticipated, as it has the potential to challenge Diablo 4’s dominance in the genre.