Improved Class Balance in Diablo 4

The latest update for Diablo 4 brought some changes to the Wizard and Barbarian classes, resulting in a decrease in their stats. This change was not well-received by the community, leading to a lukewarm reception for the Season of the Husks. As a result, there was a flood of negative reviews on Metacritic. However, the developers have taken the feedback into account and announced patch 1.1.1, which aims to significantly improve the situation.

Changes for the Wizard Class

One of the classes that needed major adjustments was the Wizard. With patch 1.1.1, the survivability and damage dealing capabilities of the Wizard will be fixed. Moreover, there will also be additional benefits for fire-based skills.

Upcoming Update and Corrections

A comprehensive list of all the improvements in patch 1.1.1 will be released on August 2. The update itself will be available from August 8. It is important to note that Blizzard acknowledged their mistakes with the previous update and promised to rectify them to ensure a positive gaming experience for users.