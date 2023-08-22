Diablo 4, power with some flaws

Diablo 4, the latest video game from Blizzard, has become the most eagerly anticipated title in the history of the American studio. Despite its initial success, the release of season 1 in mid-July dampened some of the enthusiasm. The update required players to reset their character’s statistics, which many were unwilling to do. Additionally, certain classes’ performance has been revised, resulting in negative reviews from the community. However, the developers are committed to improving the game and have recently confirmed that a loot filter is in development.

Definitely part of our backlog —Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) August 16, 2023

Path of Exile 2 better watch out

Despite the fame and power of Blizzard, Diablo IV faces strong competition from Path of Exile 2. Released in July 2023, Path of Exile 2 is a hack’n slash game that draws inspiration from Diablo while incorporating unique features. One such feature is the loot filter, which allows players to sort the rarity level of loot without physically collecting and examining it in their inventory. The boss of Diablo IV, Rod Fergusson, has confirmed that a similar loot filter is currently in development for the game. However, no release date has been announced yet.

S2 has the rework. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) August 17, 2023

In another update, Adam Fletcher, the community manager, has announced that the resistance to elemental damage, which has been criticized for being unbalanced, will be reviewed in Season 2. The release date for Season 2 is still unknown, but it is expected to be in October. Patience will be required for this update.