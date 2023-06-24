A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Diablo 4 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Gameplay Fixes
- The Barbarian Unique weapons “Overkill”, “Hellhammer”, and “Ancient’s Oath” will no longer drop for Druid players.
Developer Note: We do want to forewarn that Druid players with these weapons already equipped will still be able to use them, but you will not be able to re-equip them if removed from your weapon slot. These uniques will no longer be available for Druid players to use moving forward.
Class Changes
Sorcerer
- Fixed an issue where the increased damage from the Sorcerer’s “Combustion” ability was not applying correctly.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer’s “Ice Shards” ability would cause excessive controller vibration.
- Further stability and improvements.
Source:Diablo 4