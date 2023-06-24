A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Diablo 4 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Gameplay Fixes

The Barbarian Unique weapons “Overkill”, “Hellhammer”, and “Ancient’s Oath” will no longer drop for Druid players.

Developer Note: We do want to forewarn that Druid players with these weapons already equipped will still be able to use them, but you will not be able to re-equip them if removed from your weapon slot. These uniques will no longer be available for Druid players to use moving forward.

Class Changes

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where the increased damage from the Sorcerer’s “Combustion” ability was not applying correctly.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer’s “Ice Shards” ability would cause excessive controller vibration.

Further stability and improvements.

Source:Diablo 4