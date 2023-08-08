Devolver Digital Delays 5 Games Until 2024

This article discusses Devolver Digital’s recent event, called Devolver Delayed, where they announced the postponement of the release of five games until 2024. The games affected by this delay are The Plucky Squire, Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire is an action-adventure game that offers an entertaining experience. Players get the chance to take on the role of Jot, a friendly protagonist who embarks on an exploration of fantasy storybook worlds. This game features a smooth transition from 2D to 3D with various gameplay variations.

Anger Foot

Anger Foot is a unique green foot shooter game where players face levels filled with minions and enemies. The objective is to clear these levels using powerful kicks to overcome obstacles and enemies.

Stick it to the Stickman

Stick it to the Stickman is a roguelike fighting game with a captivating storyline. Players control Stickman, the main character, who must battle through levels filled with enemies using martial arts, energy waves, chainsaws, and more.

Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder is a 2D platformer that follows the journey of a treasure hunter. The protagonist is tasked with recovering her lost loot from a tragic shipwreck. To find her treasure, she must explore numerous islands and caves along the way.

Skate Story

Skate Story is an exciting game centered around skateboarding. Players will experience the thrill of skateboarding while encountering a demon character with a strong fascination for these daring activities.

In summary, Devolver Digital’s Devolver Delayed event introduced the delay of five games until 2024, including The Plucky Squire, Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story. Each game offers unique gameplay experiences and adventures for players to enjoy.