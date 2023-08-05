Devolver Digital Announces “Devolver Delayed” Event

Devolver Digital, a renowned video game publisher, has recently introduced an exciting event called Devolver Delayed. This event, scheduled for August 7, 2023, starting at 5pm Italian time, aims to celebrate games that have been bravely rescheduled to release in 2024.

An Unconventional Celebration

In their signature humorous style, Devolver Digital describes Devolver Delayed as an opportunity to appreciate the art of video game delays and discover which highly anticipated games will be postponed until the following year. It’s a unique approach that sets them apart from other game publishers who often remain tight-lipped about release delays.

Expect the Unexpected

If you’re a fan of Devolver Digital, you’ll be familiar with the eccentricity and irreverence they bring to their showcases. In fact, their previous event on June 10, 2022, was filled with unexpected and hilarious moments that left an indelible mark on the gaming world.

Join the Celebration

To participate in Devolver Delayed, mark your calendars for August 7 at 8:00 AM PT. This event promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience where games boldly tread into the year 2024. Stay tuned for updates and announcements by following Devolver Digital on Twitter.

