Developer Pieces Interactive has announced the release of the new edition of Alone in the Dark postponed to January 16, 2024. As Ubisoft (Assassin’s Creed Mirage) and Respawn Entertainment (Alan Wake2) for that they want to avoid the banging October (but the month stayed the same here). Of course there is extra time for finetuning.

Actually it is rebooting Alone in the Dark will be released on October 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A playable demo is already available.