Skylines of cities II Release Postponed
Skylines of cities II Release Postponed
Developer Colossal Order announces the release of Skylines of cities II postponed from October 24 to spring 2024
The reason for this is that this is the only way to achieve the originally desired quality.
Skylines of cities II is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.