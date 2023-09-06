Detained: Too Good for School – A New Game Set to Launch in 2024

Detained: Too Good for School, a new game developed by O.T.K Games and published by Thermite Games, is set to launch for PC via Steam in 2024. The game will offer language options in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

While the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch versions of Detained: Too Good for School are also planned, their release in 2024 has not been confirmed yet, according to the game’s Kickstarter campaign.

In a press release, Canlin Liu, the producer at O.T.K Games, stated, “What we kept hearing from thousands of fans of our last title, The Vagrant, was that they loved the combat but wanted more options and things to do. So we took the combat engine from The Vagrant and made it feel even better, with more creative ways to pummel enemies and even more reasons to do so in the expansive world.”

An Overview of Detained: Too Good for School

Detained: Too Good for School follows the journey of a gritty schoolgirl through the mean streets of Swinster City after spending six months in juvenile detention. The death of her brother and time behind bars have left our heroine in a foul mood. Players can choose whether she releases her pent-up aggression on the underworld’s deserving or becomes an antiheroine who annihilates anyone in her path. The game features a fast-paced, hard-hitting combat system where players can fight hordes of hooligans. They can utilize a vast arsenal of craftable weaponry and accessories, along with more than 90 unlockable and upgradeable skills. Exploring Swinster City from sunrise to well after sundown, players can attend classes to unlock new perks, train at gyms, and take on part-time jobs and sidequests for extra cash. Love can also bloom on the battlefield, as players can romance eight characters of multiple genders. Going on dates will unlock story scenes and a new ally in battle. Additionally, players can use partners or other recruitable NPCs to take on challenging raids against the biggest and baddest in Swinster City. Alternatively, they can become public enemy number one by beating up civilians, but must avoid the cops. Detained: Too Good for School offers more than a dozen endings with many possible fates for the wayward protagonist. Will she shape up and become the hero that the city needs, or will she fall prey to corruption and become a menacing criminal kingpin?

Watch the release window trailer below:

