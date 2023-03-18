A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 2.82 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Update 2.82 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
SEASONAL EXOTIC ACTIVITY
- Animation changes made to the Data Collection boss encounter in The Variable Exotic mission that had the potential to cause issues with photosensitive players.
PLAYER JOURNEY
- Increased drop rate for Exotic armor in Legend and Master Lost Sectors when playing solo.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Vex Incursion Countermeasures” weekly bounty from resetting at rest.
- Fixed an issue where players on their alternate characters could not progress the Hall of Heroes intro quest after interacting with the statues early.
- Any players who ran into this issue may now progress normally.
UI/UX
- Made an adjustment to how the Return to Orbit option is triggered after completing a specific Battleground.
- Previous implementation enabled mistakenly skipping end-of-mission cinematics when returning to orbit from the Commendations screen.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where some Artifact mods were not properly proccing Anti-Barrier capabilities.
- Hunters: Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds granted by the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk exotic chest were not providing Void weapons with anti-barrier capabilities.
- Armor Scavenger Mod: Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player’s chest armor.
- Put. The toaster. Down.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was doing more damage than intended to targets.
- Titans: The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians.
- Fixed an issue where the Lightfall versions of The Inquisitor and Mindbender’s Ambition Shotguns had the incorrect magazine perks.
- Fixed an issue where Grand Overture’s blinding effect applied to other sources of splash damage.
ABILITIES
- Strand: Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds.
- Strand: Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker’s Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations.
- Strand: Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver’s Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions.
- Solar: Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons.
- Strand: Fixed an issue where the Thread of Generation Fragment would stop functioning after a Silkstrike Super deactivation when either the Shackle or Threadling Grenade is equipped.
POWER AND PROGRESSION
- Guardian Ranks: To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks.
- Guardian Ranks: Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher.
- Fixed an issue where only tier-4 or higher applied towards Rank progression.
- Commendations: Players can no longer offer Commendations to others following a failed mission activity.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where Guardians and their weapons were not rendering properly, effectively making them appear as “invisible” when in-game.
- Twitch Gift Sub Bounty reward now correctly appears in the Cryptarch.
Source:Destiny 2
