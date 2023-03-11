A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.076 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Update 1.076 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Fixed an issue where the Silkstrike Super’s Light attack was doing hidden double damage. We´ve removed the critical strike at the tip of the dart and instead granted the critical-strike behavior to the full length of the dart. The damage has been tuned to compensate.
Fixed an issue where Arcstrider´s Disorienting Blow melee ability was not costing energy on hit.
Fixed an issue where the Lightfall quest previously only tracked the campaign version of the Hypernet Current strike. It will now progress upon completion of any version of the strike.
UI/UX
Fixed an issue that caused the Commendations screen to crash.
WEAPONS
Fixed an issue where the Manticore, Season of the Seraph´s Season Pass Destiny Exotic weapon was missing from collections.
ARMOR
Fixed an issue where element-focused armor mods would deactivate when spawning into an activity or respawning after death.
Fixed an issue where the seasonal artifact could cost Glimmer to reset.
Fixed an issue where Scavenger armor mods were incorrectly activating in Crucible game modes.
Fixed an issue where players were able to duplicate ammo drops.