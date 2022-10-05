Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.061 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.061 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
SEASONAL ACTIVITY CONTENT
- Fixed an issue where players were blocked from completing the Season 18 intro mission if they lost connection during the activity.
- Fixed an issue where the Deepsight modded weapon from the Hidden Compartment Crew Upgrade wasn’t appropriately refreshing at the weekly reset.
- To alleviate some of the pressure in acquiring Season of Plunder weapon patterns, the Double Perk Weapon Spoils Crew Upgrade will now give you a Deepsight modded weapon the first time you focus a weapon each week. Note: this change is not yet reflected in the upgrade description in-game.
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where the Reactive Pulse mod provided permanent overshield.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where Eager Edge could be used multiple times in a single activation.
- Fixed an issue where players completing the new Season 18 crafting quests failed to have pattern Triumphs unlocked when acquiring the weapon patterns.
- We’ve reduced the brightness of the effect that appears when you damage yourself with the final round in Touch of Malice’s magazine.
- Fixed mislabeled Cry Mutiny ornament names.
POWER AND PROGRESSION
- Fixed an issue where the legacy War Table weekly challenge was unavailable.
- It now requires defeating Champions in PsiOps Battlegrounds for a powerful reward.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where players using Chinese characters in their name were unable to play on the Microsoft Store platform.
