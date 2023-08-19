Delta Force is making a comeback! The Delta Force series, a beloved first-person shooter franchise from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s, is being revived by Tencent. The original developer, NovaLogic, unfortunately went out of business. Now, Tencent is taking charge and bringing us a new release titled Delta Force. According to reports, the game’s campaign will be based on Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down. The teaser trailer and the little information we have so far suggest that Delta Force will be a large-scale, free-to-play PvP shooter. We are eagerly awaiting Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live to learn more about this exciting revival. Leading the development of Delta Force this time is TiMi Studio Group. With the shooter genre being highly competitive, it will be fascinating to see how Delta Force stacks up against its rivals. In an interview with IGN, producer Shadow Guo hinted that the new Delta Force will feature “an immersive multiplayer battleground that can accommodate even larger-scale PvP than the previous 32-player limit.” Having more players in each game sounds chaotic and fun. However, the true test will be whether or not players actually enjoy the pacing and gameplay. Nobody wants to spend two minutes running across a massive map just to join the action. We eagerly anticipate more information about Delta Force to see how it turns out. Source: IGN

