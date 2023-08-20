The Reboot of the Delta Force Series: Will it Outshine Battlefield?

For those of you who don’t remember the Delta Force video game series, which was, to be fair, quite a short series, you’re getting all the benefits. The initial version of the game was made available for personal computers in 1998. The game was based on the military simulation genre and was centered on a military unit with the same name. It was back in 2009 when the final game in the short-lived series was made available, but now, a complete reboot has been unveiled, and it appears it will be coming for Battlefield’s somewhat damaged crown.

We get a sneak peek at the brand-new Delta Force game, developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group, in the form of a concise trailer that is thirty seconds long. TiMi is a Chinese development studio responsible for several mobile games, including COD Mobile, Pokémon Unite, and Arena of Valor.

The Reveal and Trailer

The most recent project undertaken by the firm is called Delta Force. At first glance, the game is attempting to out-Battlefield Battlefield.

The unveiling will take place on the opening night showcase for Gamescom, so make sure you don’t miss it! Nevertheless, we’ll have to make do with dissecting the thirty-second trailer that was just recently posted online for the time being:

At first glance, it appears to be a little complex; nonetheless, let’s summarize what we currently know:

Single-Player Campaign

There is a single-player campaign that is based on the Battle of Mogadishu that took place in 1993. This was the military action in Somalia that was the inspiration for the film Black Hawk Down, which was released in 2001. The participation of Delta Force operators was significant for the entirety of this particular mission.

Major Multiplayer Component

This package includes a major multiplayer component that will feature ‘large-scale PvP’ engagements. These battles will occur across wide-open landscapes and involve land, sea, and air fighting. Where is the battle?

Strangely, the trailer displays aspects of the large-scale multiplayer area that would not necessarily be regarded as ‘realistic’ but appear to be aimed to heighten the fanciful quality of the setting. During the Battle of Mogadishu, for instance, ‘recon arrows’ were shot from bows that did not exist then.

We also see a soldier ‘powering up’ through some wrist-mounted device, which is another thing that the United States military in the early 1990s would not have employed. There are weapons, vehicles, and constructs that don’t match that period. Thus, Delta Force will traverse numerous ‘eras’ – similar to how Battlefield 2042’s Portal Mode works.

Influences and Expectations

On that topic, several of the visuals in the thirty-second video may have been taken directly from a demonstration of Battlefield 2042. Several sounds in the film were taken directly from the video game Call of Duty. One example of these sounds is the fire of a Desert Eagle.

Battlefield is now going through a rough patch due to an excessive number of bugs and a continuously diminishing player population. Will Delta Force finally make their move and take the crown for large-scale combat?

It’s an odd combination, but we’ll find out more details on the 22nd of August when the big announcement takes place.