Delayed Release of Phasmophobia for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series
Kinetic Games has delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of cooperative psychological horror game Phasmophobia from its previously planned August release window to the week leading up to Halloween in October.
As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 version will feature PlayStation VR2 support, and both versions will feature optional cross-play.
Phasmophobia first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 18, 2020.
Get the full message from Kinetic Games on the delay below.
Dear Phasmophobia Community,
First and foremost, we’d like to thank you all for your support and that you are just as excited as we are for the console release.
Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted.
After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.
—The Phasmophobia Development Team