Kinetic Games has delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of cooperative psychological horror game Phasmophobia from its previously planned August release window to the week leading up to Halloween in October.

As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 version will feature PlayStation VR2 support, and both versions will feature optional cross-play.

Phasmophobia first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 18, 2020.

Get the full message from Kinetic Games on the delay below.