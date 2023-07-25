Delay for Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition on Consoles

Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, and Nightdive Studios have announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition have been delayed from their previously planned July 31 release date. The PC version will still launch via Steam and GOG on July 31 as planned.

According to New Blood Interactive CEO Dave Oshry, the delay is due to “some [certification] issues (silly stuff) on consoles.”

About Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition takes players back to the era when shooters were elegant in their simplicity and filled with balls-to-the-wall ferocious action. Brought into the modern era courtesy of Nightdive’s famous KEX Engine, the Ludicrous Edition features 4K visuals, increased field-of-vision, 60 frames-per-second of bullets, explosions, an enchanted baseball bat, cloud saves, achievements, multiplayer support, and much more!

In Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, players gear up with a five-person task force known as the H.U.N.T. (High-Risk United Nations Taskforce) to infiltrate a mysterious (and exceedingly dangerous) island full of maniacal cultists. With updated HUD and UI elements, players can enjoy the classic campaign *plus* restored cut content and a new, original story episode in the Rise of the Triad universe. Once they’ve blasted their way through the single-player campaign, players can grab a few pals and engage in some old-school multiplayer COMMbatt deathmatch with multiple modes!

Key Features