Deep Silver and Starbreeze announce a technical open beta for the Xbox version of payday 3 bee. It will take place from September 8 to 11 and the press release contains the full info drone:

The technical open beta does not require a key and offers the same content as the closed beta test that ran in August 2023. The open beta is based on an April 2023 game release and does not represent the final version of PAYMENT DAY 3 but allows the development studio to identify potential problems with the servers before release.

PAYMENT DAY 3 Beta includes:

The original gang: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. The iconic clownmasked characters that made the PAYDAY series famous are all playable, each with their own unique abilities.

No rest for the wicked: A classic heist (that’s what the levels are called PAYMENT DAY 3 ) where players must relieve a small bank of the money in their vault. It’s their choice whether to go stealthy without anyone noticing the money disappearing or get rowdy to get the real feel of a robbery in New York.

All difficulty levels are playable, the level cap is disgrace level 22, and the weapon level progression is 8.

payday 3 will be released on September 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.