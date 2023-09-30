About Deathbound

Set within the captivating reality where Faith and Science clash, Deathbound takes place in the sprawling city of Akratya. In this treacherous metropolis, players will encounter ruthless fiends and formidable bosses ready to push their skills and determination to the edge. The key to survival lies in binding with fallen warriors found throughout the crusade.

Adaptability is paramount in Deathbound, and players have the opportunity to craft personalized playstyles by dynamically transforming between the various characters discovered across Ziêminal. Each fallen warrior offers unique abilities that will aid players in navigating the perilous situations they will face. The teaser trailer grants viewers a glimpse of the game’s dynamic combat gameplay.

Unleash Devastating Powers

As players embark on their perilous journey, they will have the chance to embody different characters, each with their own formidable strengths:

Mighty Therone: Step into the shoes of this crusader of Goddess Death, wielding bare arms and unleashing devastating attacks.

Agharos: Become a force of nature as Agharos, wielding an earth-shattering hammer that can send shockwaves through enemies.

Olivia: When traditional sword-and-shield tactics fall short, players can call upon Olivia and rain lightning down onto unsuspecting foes.

In addition, the teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse of the awe-inspiring Morphstrikes, unleashed through the combined powers of all the fallen warriors absorbed. When on the brink of death, executing a precise Morphstrike can spell victory against even the most relentless adversary.

Prepare yourself for the ultimate challenge and experience the thrilling combat of Deathbound when it launches for PC via Steam in 2024.

Watch the Steel and Magic Teaser Trailer