Dead by Daylight Update 2.81 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
Bots
- Bots no longer have a tickle fight when they are both infected by The Mastermind’s Uroboros Infection and attempting to spray each other with First Aid Sprays.
- When playing against The Dredge, Bots are more likely to lock lockers.
- When playing on the Rancid Abattoir map, Bots no longer infinitely vault a window when going for an Unhook.
Characters
- VFX issues no longer occur on The Oni during Intro Camera, Mori and Score Screen.
- VFX issues no longer occur on The Ghost Face when swapping between Cosmetics.
- Smoke VFX no longer appear when switching between certain locked Cosmetics.
- When The Skull Merchant destroys a Pallet, the animation plays out as intended.
- Fixed an issue where, as The Spirit, vaulting from a high location and falling to the ground would cause her to jitter in the air instead of falling continuously.
- Hitting a Survivor with The Knight’s Guardia Compania now correctly resets Play with Your Food tokens.
- The Flashlight beam is no longer obstructed by The Wraith’s body when cloaked.
- The Cenobite may no longer teleport far from the Survivor when the teleport is triggered right after the Survivor starts solving the Lament Configuration.
- Fixed an issue that caused some of the cosmetic VFX to disappear while playing a match.
- Fixed an issue where the kicking animation for breaking pallets and generators was offset while The Huntress was equipped with the ‘Night Owl’ customization set.”
- Fixed an issue that caused The Huntress’ arm is to clip in the Killer POV when throwing a hatchet while falling.
- Fixed an issue where when a Survivors starts healing another Survivors immediately after unhooking them, they get positioned in a way that clipping occurs between them.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit’s hands to briefly flash blue when releasing the Killer Power at the last second while charging, causing them to duplicate momentarily.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Pig’s crouch and uncrouch animation not to be shorter when equipped with the Combat Straps Add-On.
Animation
- Disable an optimization on animation that caused choppy or low-frame rate animations in certain situation.
Environment
- Fixed issue in Blackwater Swamp’s Pale Rose map where there was a collision issue in the stairs of the Pale Rose’s boat.
- Fixed an issue on all maps around the killer shack where a collision would hinder navigation around the exterior of the shack.
- Fixed an issue on The MacMillan Estate Groaning Storehouse map where the killer could body block acces in the stairs to the basement.
- Fixed an issue on The MacMillan Estate Suffocation pit map where the killer could body block acces in the stairs to the basement.
Archives
- The “Salvation or Sacrifice” challenge no longer gains an unintended extra point of progress when hooking a Survivor during the End-Game Collapse.
- Issues related to the Core Memory challenges.
- Memory fragments no longer spawn too close to the Player spawn points and to each other.
- The memory portal no longer remains displayed after another player interacts with it.
- The Demogorgon can no longer collect memory fragments while traversing the Upside Down.
- Survivors can no longer interact with the memory portal while Incapacitated with Victor when playing against The Twins.
- Fixed multiples issues to the Survivor interactions and visibility with memory fragments and memory portal interaction when Victor was unbound nearby Players when playing against The Twins.
- The Killer can no longer interact with the memory portal while carrying a Survivor.
- Fixed an issue where the audio feedback for collecting a memory fragment played only once instead of per fragment.
- The Knight can no longer collect memory fragments while creating a patrol path for a Guard.
- Fixed an inconsistent page change audio in the Archive.
- Fixed an issue where the Killer’s camera had unintentional movement when interacting with the memory portal.
Audio
- The sounds of Survivors fighting back are no longer missing from The Shape’s Mori while having Judith’s Tombstone Add-On equipped.
- Survivors grunts no longer persist after being healed while inside The Skull Merchant’s Drone detection zone.
- Fixed an issue where, during an active Event, auto-filling the Bloodweb would play the same Item purchase sound multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where the SFXs were missing for the skull merchant’s body cleaver weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the Body Cleaver weapon for The Skull Merchant would not have attack sounds.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on the Perk preview UI button would produce no sound.
- Fixed an issue where using the Memory Of Maurice outfit for The Dredge would not have the added horse sound effects.
Level Design
- The Nurse can no longer teleport out of bounds in Raccoon City Police Station Map.
- Fixed multiple collision issues in the Red Forest Realm.
- Fixed issues in Ironworks of Misery where some killers could land their powers on places unreachable to survivors
- Zombies no longer get stuck on railings in Father Campbell’s Chapel.
- Fixed an issue in Groaning Storehouse where Killers are unable to pick up Survivors.
- Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where the dark mist was not positioned properly in the map
- Zombies should no longer get stuck on Temple of Purgation.
- Zombies should no longer get stuck on Dead Dawg Saloon.
- Fixed global issue where debris from Pallets would clip in the ground.
- Improved situation where lack of Hooks in Badham Preschool negatively impacted Killers.
- Fixed clipping assets in Temple of Purgation.
- Removed an impassable area in Badham Preschool.
- Fixed issue in Gas Heaven that adds mist around the Gas Station.
- Fixed issue in Mount Ormond Resort that prevented The Nightmare from placing Dream Snares around the building
- The Skull Merchant can no longer block doorways with Drones in Father Campbell’s Chapel.
- The Demogorgon can no longer jump on top of metal piles in Gas Heaven.
- Zombies can now navigate between cars in Haddonfireld.
- Fixed issue in Midwich Elementary School where Victor could stand unreachable on top of metal shelves.
- Characters no longer get blocked in front of a cart in the Shattered Square.
- Killers can no longer land on top of a Hook in Midwich Elementary School.
- Fixed an issue in Badham Preschool where the Killer could not grab a Survivor working on aGenerator.
- Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where a collision prevented Killer navigation near the bar.
- Zombies now navigate better in Temple of Purgation.
- Fixed issue in Treatment Theatre where Killers were body blocked near a hook
- The Nightmare’s Dream Snares can no longer be placed on walls of the mine in Suffocation Pit.
- Mist now appears as intended in the Racoon City Police Station Map.
- Fixed an issue that caused the trees to fail to dissolve when the Entity sacrifice a survivor in the different maps.
- Fixed an issue where the dark mist would not appear properly in the Gas Station
- Fixed an issue where killers can stand on the rocks of the hills in Crotus Prenn maps
- Fixed an issue where a Faux-Appels would affect the players near the exit gates in Shattered Square
- Fixed an issue where players could not vault on the side of the Pale Rose Boat
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from navigating properly in the basement stairs, Shattered Square
- Fixed an issue where Trapper’s Trap would appear near the fences, Shatered Square
- Fixed an issue where the players were blocked in the basement in the west wing of the Racoon City Police Station map
- Fixed an issue that prevented the nurse from blinking properly in the shrimp boat
- Fixed an issue related to the blocked window in the Myers House and created a dead end
- Fixed an issue where killers could jump on a pile of wood in the Mine map
UI
- Players can no longer accept and decline the Privacy Policy at the same time.
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash after passing Level 50 in the bloodweb.
- Fixed an issue where the player is unable to hide other player’s name after showing the name when the Hide Other Player Names setting is on.
- Bloodpoint cost on the tooltip is now displayed in red when there is insufficient bloodpoints.
- Fixed an issue where the red outline of center button remains after automatic purchasing of the bloodweb level on Switch.
- Fixed soft lock with bloodweb purchase when switching characters.
Terror Radius Visual Feedback
- The Terror Radius Visual Feedback is now displayed when the audio level reaches a certain audible threshold to avoid the indicator being shown when the audio is barely discernible.
Misc
- The Insidious Perk icon no longer lights up if you become Undetectable from another source. Now it only lights up to indicate when the Perk itself is active.
- Fixed a crash on PS4 that could occur during initialization.
- Fixed a crash that could occur very rarely when using the Bloodweb.
- Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of a Trial.
- On the Nintendo Switch, the screen no longer flashes white during initialization.
- The Bloodweb is once again buying nodes as per the priority written in its description: nodes closest to the center, of lowest rarity first.
- Fixed the error 8007 for players on the Windows Store.
Known Issues
- The Dredge’s “Masquerade Colours” cosmetic breaks in the Tally Screen
- The Perk “Any Means Necessary” is currently disabled due to a bug which allows players to reach unintended places.
Source:Dead by Daylight
