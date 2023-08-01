Dead By Daylight Adds Xenomorph from Alien Franchise

Dead By Daylight is expanding its roster of horror icons with the addition of the Xenomorph from the classic Alien franchise. Developer Behavior Interactive released a teaser trailer on Tuesday, featuring shots of a distressed ship and ending with the Xenomorph emerging from the darkness.

The Xenomorph’s inclusion brings a new level of terror to Dead By Daylight, which already features other famous monsters from classic monster films.

This exciting addition also raises the possibility of Ellen Ripley or her daughter, Amanda Ripley from Alien: Isolation, joining the list of Survivors.

While Tuesday’s trailer was just a small teaser, more information about the upcoming expansion will be revealed on August 8, 2023.

Source: Behavior Interactive