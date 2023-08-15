DC Universe Online Coming to PS5 This Holiday Season

DC Universe Online has long been the go-to place for DC fans to experience their favorite heroes’ powers firsthand. Now, publisher Daybreak Game Company has announced that the game will be arriving on PS5 “this holiday season.”

While a specific release date is not provided, the announcement states that the next Episode will be released in October, suggesting that the PS5 version could arrive anytime between November and December.

“Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match,” said Ted Stone, community manager for DC Universe Online.

Stone further added, “You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year.”

While specific details about the new features are still unknown, players can expect that the current-gen version on the PS5 will offer a better gaming experience than the current version available.

We hope to receive more information soon regarding the specifics of the updates and their release dates.

Source – DC Universe Online