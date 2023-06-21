A new update has been released for DayZ Update 1.54 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.DayZ Update 1.54 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAME
FIXED
- Fixed several server crashes
- Fixed several game crashes
- Felled trees retained their collision (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T173076)
- Fixed a case of desynchronization related to players exiting the network bubble (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T173136 – private)
SERVER
- Fixed: Kills by AI were not logged correctly in the admin logs
MODDING
- Fixed: Server crash when the players parent hierarchy was deleted (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T172795)
- Changed: When the parent of a player is deleted, the player will now remain at their current world transformation
Source:DayZ