Publisher Atari and developer Sneakybox

Atari and Sneakybox have announced that “Days of Disaster” will be released on September 21 for all current systems. This highly anticipated game promises to bring a new level of excitement and terror to players worldwide.

A Terrifyingly Realistic Turn

In “Days of Disaster,” the phrase ‘hell on earth’ takes a terrifyingly realistic turn. Players will find themselves fighting against all kinds of unholy monsters that have risen from the depths of the underworld. The supernatural dangers know no bounds, and it is up to players to build, expand, and maintain a safe haven for the last remaining humans in the middle of a treacherous wasteland.

Recruit Heroes and Defeat the Horrors

In this game, players have the opportunity to recruit a group of heroes to defeat hordes of zombies, ghosts, looters, and more. The objective is to reach the hideout and ensure the survival of humanity. “Days of Disaster” expertly combines RPG and survival elements with intuitive building mechanics and turn-based team tactics.

Endless Surprises and Challenges

Players can expect endless surprises and challenges with every playthrough, as “Days of Disaster” offers a procedurally generated game world. The unpredictability of enemy encounters ensures that every run represents a new opportunity to hone survival skills. No two games will be the same.