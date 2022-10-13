Torque Games, the studio behind Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, has rebranded as “Invoke Studios,” and is now officially developing a new “AAA” D&D game.

Wizards of the Coast, the company that makes D&D games, said this in a press release. The release also said, “a AAA game based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe and built on the Unreal 5 engine.” Dominic Guay, a 20-year veteran who served as Senior Producer on the first two Watch Dogs games before joining Invoke in 2021, is at the helm of the company.

There’s no word yet on what kind of game this new D&D game is, but it’s likely to be an action-adventure game or an RPG.

No matter what kind of movie it is, the studio seems to be getting ready for something big because they are hiring more people. By 2025, they will have more than 200 employees instead of 80.