D3 Publisher Announces Release Date for Custom Mech Wars
Overview
D3 Publisher has recently announced the release date for their highly anticipated game, Custom Mech Wars. The mech action title will be available exclusively on PS5 starting from December 14.
Announcement
The announcement of Custom Mech Wars took place in August, as previously reported.
