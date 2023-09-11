Introducing Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace

Ratalaika Games, in partnership with Masaya Games and Shinyuden, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly-anticipated classic action platformer sequel, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace. Set to launch on September 22, this thrilling game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch for $5.99 / £5.99 / €5.99. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey as you battle against evil forces and save the world.

Originally released for the PC Engine in Japan on April 27, 1991, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace has garnered a cult following. Due to its popularity, the game has been re-released on various platforms such as PlayStation 3, PS Vita, PSP, Wii, and Wii U.

Following the success of the original Cyber Citizen Shockman, which was released in May, Ratalaika Games brings you an epic sequel filled with adrenaline-pumping action and captivating gameplay.

About Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace

In this exceptional platform action game, you will assume the roles of bionic heroes, Arnold and Sonya, who are on a mission to defend the world from an alien invasion. Prepare for an extraordinary adventure as you jump, fly, and blast your way through levels teeming with robotic alien enemies. Take on colossal bosses and rescue your allies from the clutches of evil forces.

Key Features:

Engaging platform action shooting gameplay

Thrilling cooperative two-player mode

Intense battles against massive bosses

Customize the game’s appearance with different shader options

The highly-anticipated sequel to Cyber Citizen Shockman

Consoles Announce Trailer

Screenshots

