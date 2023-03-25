Several Apple Music subscribers are expressing grave worries regarding their privacy on Reddit. They have posted multiple complaints concerning the random appearance of playlists created by other users in their music libraries within the Music app.

Reddit user adh1003, who alerted about the issue, has accumulated multiple reports from users complaining about the emergence of unusual playlists in the app that they do not recognize. Several people have reported the issue.

There have been instances where unknown playlists have been combined with the users’ already existing playlists. In other instances, customers have reported that their playlists have been deleted or replaced with ones they do not recognize.

Concerns have been raised by several customers who use Apple products that their accounts may have been compromised. Yet, a problem with Apple’s iCloud service, which is unknown, is the most plausible explanation for the issue. Some customers have reported success after disabling and then re-enabling iCloud syncing for the Music app (Settings -> Apple ID -> iCloud -> Display All). Still, this solution has yet to be successful for other users.

According to reports, the emergence of playlists that aren’t recognized takes place only in the Music app for iPhone. In contrast, the Music app for macOS is unaffected by this issue. User reports concerning the issue date back to the middle of February, suggesting that the issue could be tied to the release of iOS 16.3.1, which included a bug fix for iCloud settings. This theory is supported by the fact that users reported the problem.

Although some customers have tried to remedy the issue by contacting Apple support, those users have yet to report any results. Apple has been informed regarding the issue, and this post will be updated with any new information we obtain.

This problem reminds me of a different flaw in iCloud the previous year. Some users have noticed that movies and photographs from unknown people have been added to their photo libraries.