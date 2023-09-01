About Cuisineer

Welcome to the world of Cuisineer, a wholesome food-focused game where you become Pom, a young adventurer turned restaurateur. The game begins when you return to your hometown of Paell to manage your parents’ restaurant, only to find it closed and in debt. To repay the debt, you must reopen the restaurant and make it flourish. And to do that, you’ll venture into dungeons!

Embark on exciting adventures outside Paell, using your cooking utensils to defeat giant chickens, artillery shrimps, fire-breathing peppers, and other challenging creatures. Along the way, indulge in delicious boba tea.

Explore the land to collect ingredients for your recipes, and then return home to cook up a storm. Enrich your derelict eatery, transforming it into a sensational restaurant that would make your parents proud. But be prepared for the lunch rush!

Key Features

Craft Your Own Delicious Culinary Experience – Cook over 100 different recipes from around the world, including Popiah rolls, Kaya jam, crispy chicken with lemon, and berry-filled sweet treats. Serve each dish to the right customers and customize your kitchen and dining hall with the help of local artisans.

– Cook over 100 different recipes from around the world, including Popiah rolls, Kaya jam, crispy chicken with lemon, and berry-filled sweet treats. Serve each dish to the right customers and customize your kitchen and dining hall with the help of local artisans. A Smorgasbord of Dungeons – Explore procedurally generated biomes such as the Green Ruins, Frozen Fjord, and Konpeito Swamps. Each visit will reveal different sizes, shapes, and resources.

– Explore procedurally generated biomes such as the Green Ruins, Frozen Fjord, and Konpeito Swamps. Each visit will reveal different sizes, shapes, and resources. Master the Flavors of Fighting – Knock out monsters and rivals using Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty powers. Unleash flame, poison, chain lightning, and other fantastic effects. Fight with unique utensils and gourmet gear, such as Spatula, Smackerel, Swordfish, and Tenderiser!

– Knock out monsters and rivals using Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty powers. Unleash flame, poison, chain lightning, and other fantastic effects. Fight with unique utensils and gourmet gear, such as Spatula, Smackerel, Swordfish, and Tenderiser! Take Quests to Go – Befriend the townsfolk of Paell, including Naicha the Bubble Tea seller and Alder the friendly blacksmith. While dungeon diving, be on the lookout for items the townsfolk need. Earn rewards like gold, new items, and more recipes to elevate your cooking and adventuring skills.

Watch the Release Date Trailer