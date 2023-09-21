MoonHood, a new and promising studio

MoonHood, a new and promising studio, has recently emerged onto the gaming scene. Formed by the talented minds behind successful titles such as Lost in Random, Ghost Giant, and Fe, MoonHood has already caught the attention of gamers worldwide. What sets this studio apart is their unique and innovative approach to game design, utilizing clay as the main material for their upcoming project.

Their debut game is set to be a dark and atmospheric experience, published by Fast Travel Games for various gaming platforms including consoles, PC, and virtual reality. In a press release, MoonHood promises players a truly immersive adventure, transporting them into bizarre realms brought to life through intricate 3D models crafted from real clay.

The game’s storyline is both heartwarming and dark, offering players a captivating narrative filled with innovative gameplay mechanics and chilling encounters with horrifying monsters. As players traverse through the game’s landscape, they will be immersed in a world that is simultaneously strange and beautiful.

Founders with Exceptional Expertise

MoonHood was founded by Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm, who bring a wealth of experience to the studio. Lyngeled, previously the creative director at Zoink Games, has an extensive history in the industry, having served as CEO and played a vital role in various iconic games. Redmalm, a former concept artist, 3D artist, and art director at Zoink Games, has worked on notorious titles such as Lost in Random and Ghost Giant.

Both Lyngeled and Redmalm are excited to embark on this new creative adventure, using organic materials and 3D scanning techniques to seamlessly blend physical art with the digital realm. MoonHood’s co-director, Klaus Lyngeled, expressed his enthusiasm in a press release, inviting fans to follow their progress on social media and offering a glimpse of the marvelous character sculptures created for the game.

A Collaboration with Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games, a leading publisher in the gaming industry, has partnered with MoonHood to ensure the success of this innovative project. Known for their commitment to delivering unforgettable VR experiences, Fast Travel Games will expand their reach by venturing into console and PC games. Patrick Liu, the head of publishing at Fast Travel Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that MoonHood’s surreal game, created with clay sculptures, is set to provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

Are you ready to embark on a dark and poetic adventure like no other? Keep an eye out for MoonHood’s debut title, and join the studio on their groundbreaking journey as they blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Studio Teaser

Watch the captivating studio teaser video below to get a glimpse of what MoonHood has in store.