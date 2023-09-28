Counter-Strike 2: The Next Chapter of a Legendary Competitive Experience

Counter-Strike 2 has now been released for PC via Steam as a free-to-play title, according to an announcement from Valve. This eagerly anticipated game offers players an elite competitive experience and introduces exciting new features.

For players interested in enhanced benefits and exclusive rewards, there is also a $14.99 “Prime Status Upgrade” available. This upgrade grants players Prime Status, enabling them to match with other Prime Status players and enjoy access to Prime-exclusive souvenir items, item drops, and weapon cases.

About Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 represents a major milestone in the Counter-Strike franchise. With a dedicated player base spanning over two decades, Counter-Strike has become a global phenomenon. Now, the next chapter in the Counter-Strike story begins with Counter-Strike 2, offering an upgraded experience built on the powerful Source 2 engine.

Counter-Strike 2 boasts modernized features, including realistic physically-based rendering, state-of-the-art networking, and upgraded Community Workshop tools. Players can expect a visually stunning and immersive gameplay experience like never before.

Key Features

Along with the classic and highly popular objective-focused gameplay that Counter-Strike is known for, Counter-Strike 2 introduces several exciting new features. These features include:

All-new Counter-Strike Ratings with the updated Premier mode.

Global and Regional leaderboards to showcase your skills.

Upgraded and overhauled maps for fresh and dynamic gameplay.

Game-changing dynamic smoke grenades that add tactical depth to matches.

Tick-rate-independent gameplay for a smoother and more responsive experience.

Redesigned visual effects and audio to fully immerse players in the game world.

All items from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will carry over to Counter-Strike 2.

Experience the Thrill – Watch the Launch Trailer Now

Be sure to check out the thrilling launch trailer below to get a taste of what awaits you in Counter-Strike 2.