Edia Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 on Switch

Edia has launched a Makuake crowdfunding campaign seeking 3 million yen (approx. $20,700) to fund the release of Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 for Switch. It is planned for release sometime after December 2023 in Japan.

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 will include the following three titles:

Cosmic Fantasy 3: Bouken Shounen Rei (September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

(September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²) Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Totsunyuu-hen Densetsu no Prelude (June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

(June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²) Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Gekitou-hen Hikari no Uchuu no Naka de… (November 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

The original Cosmic Fantasy Collection launched for Switch on December 15, 2022 in Japan. Read more about that here.

Visit the Cosmic Fantasy revival project official website here.



