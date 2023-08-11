Publisher MAGES. and developer Team GrisGris

Publisher MAGES. and developer Team GrisGris have announced Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion, a brand-new entry in the horror game series Corpse Party. It will launch in 2024 in Japan. Platforms were not announced.

“Production has been underway on Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion, an all-new entry and true sequel to the series,” said scenario writer Makoto Kedouin in a message. “In a new setting, new horrors await with a cruel laugh. I hope that it will become a source of encouragement for those faced against the harsh realities of the world. Please, stay safe…! I hope everyone will be able to enjoy the ever-expanding world of Corpse Party.”









Visit the teaser website here.