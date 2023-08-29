Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Hutlihut Games have announced that cooperative space action game Void Crew will be launching in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 7.

In space, no one can hear you scream… except your friends!

Void Crew lets you and your crew of two to four players embark on a wild space ride. Overcome the enemy Hollow factions in intense space skirmishes, command your spaceship using tactile mechanics, and ensure that all damage is repaired before the ship falls apart.

Seamlessly shift roles and adapt strategies to succeed. Whether helming the ship or engineering systems, you hold the reins to your destiny. Unleash your creativity and adaptability with a flexible player role system and swift on-the-go ship system installations. From steering the ship to commanding the crew, the power to shape your experience lies in your hands.

Elevate your style and prowess through rich character upgrades, and deck out your ship with a range of gadgets that tip the scales in any interstellar encounter.