Diablo 4 Season 1 Ends with Controversy Over Battle Pass

The Season 1 of Diablo 4 has sparked controversy among gamers due to the Battle Pass not allowing for the purchase of free items even after completing it. This brings the issue of microtransactions back into the spotlight, as is often the case with live service games.

Battle Pass and Platinum Currency

According to IGN, the recently launched 10 euro Pass, coinciding with the start of Season 1, allows players to reach 666 Platinum upon completion. However, this amount, aside from its symbolic value that fits well with the themes of Diablo, doesn’t seem to be enough to purchase a single item from the store.

The cheapest cosmetic item, in fact, costs a hefty 800 Platinum. And even those who want to use the collected currency to buy the next Battle Pass will be left empty-handed, as this transaction requires at least 1000 Platinum.

Restrictions and Criticisms

Unlike other titles like Call of Duty, simply incentivizing players to complete the Pass is not enough to encourage further spending. Instead, players are prevented from even purchasing subsequent Passes with their hard-earned Platinum. Adding to the frustration, players have also expressed dissatisfaction with the additional content offered in Season 1.

Recent Menu Design Controversy

Among other recent criticisms related to the Battle Pass, some players had unintentional purchases of the premium version due to menu design flaws.