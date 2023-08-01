Elon Musk’s Decision to Change Twitter’s Logo and Name Doesn’t Go Over Well

Many active Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that the famous blue bird logo synonymous with the social network has gone through a transformation under Elon Musk’s leadership. It seems that this change has taken the bird towards greener pastures, perhaps away from the controversies of Twitter. The symbol has been completely removed from the site’s logo, the app, and any other place where it was previously present, and has been replaced by a simple and somewhat gloomy “X”. Naturally, not everyone is pleased with this change, and it has sparked a lot of anger. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is quietly enjoying the first season of Diablo 4.

Protests Arise as Twitter’s Name and Logo Change Causes Tensions

The recent name and logo changes of Twitter have not helped to ease tensions. After the protests near Twitter’s headquarters, the Japanese public and Twitter users have also started expressing their discontent. They have taken issue with a bright “X” on the roof of the headquarters, causing controversy in the neighborhood. However, amidst all this tension, there is still some lightheartedness in the story. While the majority of users are rallying against these sudden and incomprehensible changes, fans of the popular video game Kingdom Hearts are having a great time with this new “X” logo.

The Twitter Logo Gets a Good Cleaning for This Popular Video Game

With a lot of lightness and humor, the developers at FuturLab studio decided to play a hilarious prank targeting Elon Musk and his controversial choice. By posting a joke on Twitter using the “X” logo, they cleverly created a great publicity stunt. The tweet garnered over 2.3 million views on the social network and brought attention to one of their most beloved games, PowerWash Simulator. In this game, players clean various objects and decorations using a powerful jet of water. The developers jokingly revealed that the secret to making the Twitter bird appear again was simply to clean the grime off the controversial “X” logo. Internet users seemed to appreciate this joke and troll against the boss of companies like Tesla and SpaceX.