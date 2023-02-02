A new update has been released for Construction Simulator Update 1.10 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Construction Simulator Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Added new dedicated task assignment screen in job planning section
New input actions (shortcuts) were added for some functions which were only accessible through the radial menu
Machines without indicators do not show UI indicators anymore
Reduced memory load in different parts of the game to prevent crashes
Improved loading of scenario
Multiple multiplayer fixes regarding forklifts and cargo objects
Fixed a number of multiplayer desync issues
Fixed CAT 745C spilling lots of material when auto-filling
Fix for problems when creating a multiplayer game on PS4
Numerous issues were fixed that could cause soil to appear or disappear when digging or dozing
Dozing Updates
You can now use dozers to push gravel and sand without losing material.
The resistance of the soil is now simulated. The dozer will slow down depending on the amount being pushed. The CAT D8T can push the most soil at once but lacks the ability to yaw the blade.
Depending on the selected job scope it is more challenging to flatten areas with the dozer.
You can disable this behavior completely by using the gameplay setting “simplified leveling”. If disabled, you will have to manually push all the soil out of the area which needs to be flattened. Alternatively, you can pick it up with loaders and dumpers.