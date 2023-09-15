





Cons: Operation Galuga

Konami and WayForward are calling it quits Cons: Operation Galuga for all current consoles

Overview

Konami and WayForward are calling it quits Cons: Operation Galuga for all current consoles. The press release contains additional information:

Classic Roots

Cons: Operation Galuga returns to the series’ classic roots and is a new version of the original NES/Arcade Contra game from the 1980s. Iconic weapons and environments meet new stages, new enemies and bosses, new game mechanics, a revamped powerup system and modern graphics and sound.

Storyline

Fan favorites and elite Contra soldiers Bill Rizer and Lance Bean are once again sent into battle against the terrorist group ‘Red Falcon’, who have turned the once peaceful island of Galuga into a war zone where the fate of humanity now hangs in the balance.

Cooperative Gameplay

Two players can team up for coop battles in story mode and up to four players can experience arcade mode together, running, jumping and shooting through eight stages. They end up in the jungle, near a waterfall and a hovercycle ride through an enemy base is also on the program. Iconic weapons and attacks such as Lasers, Scatter Shot and the Homing Missiles return now with the ability to combine two weapons of the same type to increase firepower and redundant weapons can be sacrificed to unleash breathtaking overload abilities. With three difficulty levels and a variety of additional challenge options, the intense action will appeal to Contra veterans and newcomers alike.

Key Features

A pioneer of the run’n’gun genre is back, reissued and more action-packed than ever

Eight explosive levels: firefights in the jungle, climbing a waterfall under fire, fast-paced action on a hovercycle in an enemy base and much more

Coop action: up to two players in story mode and up to four players in arcade mode

Multiple playable characters with different skills

Epic, screen-filling boss battles

New and classic weapons, now with stackable upgrades and special overload abilities

Multiple difficulty levels and a wealth of additional content

Cons: Operation Galuga will be released in early 2024.



